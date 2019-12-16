MOSES LAKE - After months of searching, the Port of Moses Lake has found its next executive director. Don Kersey of Moses Lake has been chosen to lead the port. Kersey’s tenure as executive director begins Jan. 2, 2020.
Port officials say they hired Kersey because of his 20 years of experience in executive leadership, including time as a Plant Manager with Joyson Safety Systems (formerly Takata Corp.), a longtime port tenant.
“We performed a nationwide search for our executive director, and Don is absolutely the right fit for the port and our community,” said Commission President Darrin Jackson. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team. His executive and international business experience, along with his strong local connections, will be key to our future as we grow and diversify the port and continue bringing jobs and economic benefit to Moses Lake.”
Port officials say Kersey’s leadership during the Takata airbag recall helped Joyson emerge with a strong bottom line and untarnished reputation.
The hiring decision comes after the port announced earlier this year that it would not renew Jeff Bishop’s contract as executive director which ended in November. The port parted ways with Bishop last summer.
