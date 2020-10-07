MOSES LAKE - If you traverse back and forth on SR 17 between Moses Lake and Ephrata, you’ve likely noticed some construction activity just north of the highway near Grant County International Airport.
The Port of Moses Lake just put the finishing touches on what will be the county’s newest road, Road G. The roughly 3.5-mile road spans north to south from SR 17 to Road 10. Road 10 connects to Stratford Road north of the airport.
Port of Moses Lake Facilities Manager Milton Miller says the road creates access to the port’s 2,600-acre Westside Employment Center. The Westside Employment Center is a large plot of land that is zoned for industrial development.
At this point, Miller says are no development projects on deck at this time.
Road G will be dedicated to the county later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.