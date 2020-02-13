Moses Lake- Put on your Aviators and blast some “Highway to the Danger Zone”, get ready to take off on one of the most unique running race venues in the world.
Have you ever wanted to run down an airport runway? How about one of the longest in the world? Well, the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington will be your chance to run the 13,503 foot runway for a 5K run/walk and 10K race June 6, 2020. This is a unique opportunity to run/walk on the same tarmac that thousands of aircraft land and take off from each year! Want a chance to get a 5K and 10K personal record? This is your course! Bring your co-pilots and crew for what will be an amazing day of racing in the Inland Northwest!
The are some amazing sponsors already for this event – Moses Lake Air Show, iFIBER, Mitsubishi Regional Jet, AeroTEC, Boeing, Bud Clary, ATS, Washington Potato Commission, Aircraft Interiors Protection Services (AIPS), Greenpoint Technologies, Confluence Health, Samaritan Health, Simplot, McPartland Law Offices, S&S Customization, Nomad Sophisticate, and Strickland Exteriors. More sponsorship announcements are coming as well!
Racing will start at 8:00 AM. There will be awards and prizes for the age group winners, including Moses Lake Air Show family packs for each of the age group bracket winners. Race T-shirts for everyone that registers before May 1st. Racing chipping and timing will be conducted by BuDu Racing, LLC.
Entry fees are $20 for the 5K run/walk event, $30 for the 10K run event. Adapted athlete and multi-member registration discounts are available. Sign up by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/MosesLake/Runway5K10KMWH
The event will be spectator and family friendly. Vendors will be setup in the airport terminal and out on the tarmac. Bring everyone out for an amazing morning at the Grant County International Airport.
Please contact Justin Morigeau, Race Director, at 425-931-4291 or runwayrunmwh@gmail.com to become a sponsor, make a donation, register to be a vendor, sign up to volunteer or with any other questions about the event.
