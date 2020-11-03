WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police say an owner of a handgun apparently didn’t follow some golden rules when it comes to handling a firearm.
On Tuesday at about 9:42 a.m., Wenatchee Police were summoned to the 100 block of Marr Street near Crawford Ave. in Wenatchee where a 22-year-old man had been shot in the thigh. Police say the victim’s friend was showing him his 9mm handgun and began disassembling it when it fired, striking the man.
Emergency responders arrived to find someone applying pressure to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding; the bullet did not pierce any bones or arteries. However, a law enforcement-issued tourniquet was applied to the victim’s wound to prevent excessive bleeding.
The victim was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment where it was determined that his injury is not life-threatening.
Charges of negligence are possibly pending against the friend who accidentally discharged the firearm.
Jose Rivera, I stand corrected.
I think that's Jose Garcia. He was charged with two felonies but pled down to misdemeanors so he could keep his job. I'm sure Tom and the prosecutor had some good old boy conversations.
What are you babbling about now?
SO why would charges be brought??
A couple of years ago a Grant County Deputy Sherriff pointed a gun and shot his wife in the face. There were no charges brought. Shame on you Sheriff.🤐
