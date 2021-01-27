EPHRATA - At the end of 2020, we saw a slight resurgence of the cryptocurrency market, but it pales in comparison to what it was prior to the pandemic when you look at it from an energy-use standpoint.
During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Grant PUD commissioners and staff disseminated information about 2020 power usage trends.
Utility officials say Bitcoin miners used 22 megawatts of energy in February of 2020, but that number plummeted to .6 megawatts in November 2020. As worth of a bitcoin doubled, so too did energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Grant County. Grant PUD officials recorded 1.4 average megawatts in December 2020.
Cryptocurrency miners pay significantly more than regular rate payers due to volatility of the cryptocurrency market.
Grant PUD commissioners and staff are mulling whether to change cryptocurrency premiums back to a reduced cost core customer rate.