Some may wonder why their natural gas bill is higher than usual during the month March. That's because state regulators with the Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a Cascade Natural Gas cost hike for customers.
Starting March 1, a 2.8 percent increase will take effect for all residential customers. The average residential customer using 57 therms per month will pay $1.45 more, for an average monthly bill of $47.46. The settlement agreement allows Cascade to earn a 7.2 percent overall rate of return. The increase is half of what Cascade's original rate increase proposal of 5.6 percent but was rejected by the commission forcing the utility to 'go back to the drawing board'.
Cascade's last general rate increase was in 2018.
Kennewick-based Cascade Natural Gas Corporation serves almost 220,000 residential and business customers in 68 communities throughout the state, including Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Bellingham, Bremerton, Kennewick, Longview, Moses Lake, Mount Vernon, Walla Walla and Yakima.
