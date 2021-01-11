OLYMPIA - On Monday, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee gave the directive that all buildings fly flags at half-staff to honor the late U.S. Capitol police officer who died in the line of duty last Wednesday.
“Today I directed that WA state & U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement across the nation.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to open a murder investigation into the killing of Brian Sicknick. Sicknick succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
A second Capitol police officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly took his own life over the weekend.
Inslee went on to say that questions regarding why the U.S. Capitol police force should overshadow the courage of Brian Sicknick.
“We should not allow serious questions about why the U. S. Capitol security was under resourced to overshadow the personal courage of Officer Brian Sicknick and many of his colleagues who stepped into harm’s way. We honor Officer Sicknick today and his service and courage.”