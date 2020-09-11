MOSES LAKE - A procession is planned for Friday afternoon as fallen Moses Lake firefighter Andrew Deering is brought home.
Deering died from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident while on vacation over Labor Day weekend, according to city officials.
A procession beginning in Wilsonville, Ore. is expected to arrive in Moses Lake at about 6:30 p.m. Once in Moses Lake, the procession will enter via Interstate 90 exit 176 to West Broadway Avenue, going by Fire Station 2 where Deering worked, then to South Pioneer Way.
The procession will end at Kayser’s Funeral Home.
The public is encouraged to stand near Station 2 during the procession.
Rip Sir
