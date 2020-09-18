OTHELLO - Adams County’s need for faster internet was taken to another level in 2020 when it was realized that the area had checkered access to tele-health during the pandemic.
In 2018, Adams County informed iFIBER ONE News about its intent to apply for a feasibility study that would identify where better internet access is needed most, but movement on the endeavor has been slow.
However, one state organization apparently understood and acknowledged the county’s plight and announced its intent to award broadband-related grant funding to the rural jurisdiction.
On Thursday, Washington State Department of Commerce announced that, through its partnership with Spokane-based nonprofit Better Health Together (BHT), Adams County will be awarded a portion of a $207,000 grant; funding that will pay for 18 broadband grant applications for projects in eastern Washington: one of which will be in Adams County.
Stephen McFadden, Adams County’s economic development director, says the funding will help cover the cost of a local matching funding requirement for more grant funding assistance which would cover the cost of a broadband study. McFadden says the study would help identify a roster of where and how the county can build fiber and identify its associated costs.
McFadden says the BHT funding could be used as leverage to acquire grants from the Washington State Public Works Board and the Community Economic Revitalization Board.
As far as a timeline is concerned, McFadden says the county would like to commence the study in spring of 2021 and by fall of 2021. He says the county “will know exactly what it will take to install fiber broadband infrastructure.
McFadden says the next step is to form a broadband action team; a formal entity that will coordinate the planning of internet-related research and projects.
