MOSES LAKE - A prominent property owner who has the deeds to a lot of land in the area isn’t content with the newly constructed sleeping center in Moses Lake.
A retired construction contractor, Mick Hansen says he opted to take responsibility for a large portion of the homeless population after offering his vacant lumberyard building on Marina Drive as refuge from the elements.
Mick reportedly brought a group of about 15 transients food and cleaned up garbage while accommodating those in need to the best of his ability.
In the spring of 2020, Mick shuttered the building for demolition forcing occupants out, many of whom are now living along the railroad tracks nearby, according to him.
Mick says he remains in contact with some whom he provided shelter to.
Mick says some of them are resistant to going to the sleeping center because of the lack of warmth provided. iFIBER ONE News explained to Mick that the shelters are insulated and provide warmth that maintains an internal temperature 30 degrees warmer than the outside. Mick acknowledged the insulation as a plus, but he still says it’s not enough.
“What if it’s in the single digits or colder, people can’t sleep in that, I wouldn’t even treat my animals that way,” Hansen told iFIBER ONE News. “They’d be better off in jail.”
Hansen recommended that the shelters have electricity and be heated with a wall mounted heater on or near the ceiling. Hansen says the homeless people he’s encountered like to be near a fire or use a wood stove for warmth.
In response to Hansen’s concerns, Taylor Burton of the City of Moses Lake manages the sleeping center and says there are accommodations that can provide additional warmth to those struggling with the temperature.
“We have warming stations outside where guests can warm their bodies before going to bed for the night.” “We also provide additional gloves, cold weather clothing, and blankets to those in need of them,” Burton told iFIBER ONE News.
Burton says heating the buildings creates a fire hazard.
HopeSource, the operational manager of the sleeping center, is currently in the escrow phase of purchasing the El Rancho Motel in Moses Lake; it's a resource that could provide additional warmth when the weather becomes unbearably cold.
Burton says the number of people using the sleeping center averages 20 people per night.
Well lots of reason to why they went so cheap on these sleeping shelters as they want to call them. But probably mean reason is because City officials spent half of the $250,000 that was supposed to all go to build homeless shelters and take care of them Well they spent half of that budget on themselves making comfortable offices for themselves in a new Civic center. Maybe somebody should do an audit about that?? Just putting it out there! It's quite alarming that they need $125,000 to make themselves comfortable in an office environment yet they think that providing a sleep shelter in the freezing cold is good enough for others. These are the type of people leading in your community? I wouldn't say these are leaders I would say these are very selfish and locking any type of accountability. And yes I wouldn't treat my animals that way either Why is it you want to treat human beings like that just because they're homeless. They need to come up with the other $125,000 they spent and put some damn heat in these places!!!!
Mr. Hansen is a lovely man
So many things disturb me about this homeless shelter but the largest are the lack of heat/lights and also the fact that people are only allowed there from 9 pm to 6 am with no provision for the entire day. Be it ever so humble, the tents and shelters they have constructed for themselves are available to them 24/7 and as noted, they are able to burn wood for heat. Obviously open fires are a huge risk, but there are many types of small ceramic heaters and even wall mount heaters that could work!
I agree with Mr. Hansen. Hypothermia can set in at temperatures below 50 degrees, which is very deadly.
There are other heating sources that can provide heat without being a fire hazard. Steam/hot water radiators are one that comes to mind that would work great. A central boiler could be constructed, which would be easy to maintain and operate. Skin burning risks could be mitigated by guarding. Burying sufficient lengths of pipe and pumping fluid thru to utilize geothermal heat might also be an option that would be less complex and most likely cheaper (although at best it would keep it around 50 degrees or so).
Aside from the humanity aspect, the city might also be liable for any injury or death that happens due to lack of heat. A lawsuit is a real possibility- one that the city needs to reconsider.
It wouldn't be legal for me to build a house in the city without indoor plumbing or heat source (let alone with so little insulation, building codes being what they are). So why is it legal for the city to build shanties like this treat the homeless the same way? Are they viewed as less than human?
