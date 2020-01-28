MOSES LAKE - There were some fireworks when a makeshift homeless shelter caught fire on West Marina Drive early Tuesday.
Moses Lake firefighters say the outdoor shelter near an abandoned lumber yard caught fire just before 3:21 a.m. The city’s fire marshal says a wood-burning device caught the shelter on fire and spread to nearby propane tanks. Fire officials say the propane tanks exploded shortly after the fire started. Police who responded to the scene say they could see flames from Alder Street about nine blocks away.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters say this was the fifth fire confirmed at the site this winter.
Owned by Mick Hansen of Moses Lake, the site where the fire happened is an abandoned lumber yard that also houses an indoor homeless camp.
Hansen says clean up and tear down of the site will begin soon which will be converted into a waterfront RV park this spring/summer.
