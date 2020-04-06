MOSES LAKE - A group of transients who lived off of Marina Drive at the edge of Moses Lake’s eastern shore have dispersed after they were evicted from the property last week.
Mick Hansen’s abandoned lumber yard served as a makeshift homeless shelter for about 15 vagabonds over the winter after the city’s warming shelters closed.
iFIBER ONE News did a story on Hansen’s property earlier this year.
Some of the property’s occupants lived in tents under the roof of the old warehouse and some resided in self-constructed shelters on the parcel.
Hansen says he gave all the occupants a 90-day notice prior to their eviction on April 1. Hansen plans to transform the site into an RV park and marina, a project that is expected to take 2-3 years. Despite his willingness to lend the property to the needy, Hansen says he’s glad all transients vacated the premises fearing that they may expose each other to coronavirus.
Hansen says he doesn’t know where informal tenants have gone, but he did inform us that some have chosen to live on railroad property nearby.
Hansen says the former occupants generated an “unbelievable” amount of trash. Hansen says he hauled 12 loads of garbage to the dump each month from the lumberyard property.
The city of Moses Lake is apparently exploring alternatives to protect the local homeless population from the elements during the winter months.
(3) comments
I live in the trailer park right up the path from where this camp was, and have always had mixed feelings about it. There were a lot of off leash dogs who seemed friendly enough, but it still kept me from going that direction when I take walks with my son on my days off, he's a toddler and I didn't feel safe taking him on the lake shore footpath. Unfortunately though, I'm guessing that the railroad property he talked about them moving too must be behind the scrapyard further down, which would put them even closer to my house, and likely in the field directly behind my bedroom window. The county needs to bite the bullet and solve this problem, give them a place away from residential neighborhoods, and enforce ordinances. I feel in the big picture it's going to cost less to provide them a parcel of unused city land than to keep moving them every six months.
Mr Hansen and his wife are two of the most kind and giving people in our community. It pains me, the manner in which the Hansens are treated by many in this community. There may be political differences but why attack someone personally. Allowing the homeless to reside on their property throughout the past year while hauling load after load of their garbage measures beyond Love Thy Neighbor. This is just one of many acts of kindness by the Hansens. Thank you Mick and Chris. We are blessed to have you in our community.
Mick Hansen, thank you for doing your best to help the situation which isn’t the easiest of issues to address with today’s lifestyle choices. You have gone over and above to help with many community needs so thank you. Best of luck for you with this new RV park and marina endeavor.
