OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The first Native American woman elected to the Washington state House of Representatives says she is drafting legislation to remove Native-themed mascots and team names at public schools. This has been a goal of Native American leaders, but has new-found momentum after the Washington, DC, NFL football team’s name change.
Around two dozen high schools in Washington state currently use Native American-related mascots or nicknames -- most commonly Indians, Warriors and Braves, the Northwest News Network reported.
In Grant County, Washington, there are two high schools with names that would be endangered by this proposed legislation. The 'Chiefs' represent Moses Lake High School and the "Warriors" represent Wahluke High School in Mattawa.
Democratic state Rep. Debra Lekanoff said derogatory nicknames and stereotypical caricatures of Native Americans cause lasting hurt.
“We’re being portrayed as no different than a token and no different than a tiger or a duck,” Lekanoff said. “In 15 to 20, 50 or 100 years, when they look back at our bills and how we treated one another, they’ll look at this bill and say, ‘It was just a little bill, but it brought some hope and respect for all.’ It’s good to heal.”
The move to phase out Native-themed mascots is “long overdue,” according to a panel of Native education leaders who spoke to the Washington State Board of Education late last week.
The Washington State Board of Education twice has passed non-binding resolutions urging schools to discontinue the use of Native American mascots. Some schools have since made changes.
By contrast, the Oregon Board of Education since 2015 has had the authority to mandate that public schools drop Native American mascots unless they got their local tribes’ approval and incorporated more tribal history in their curriculums. Some of the 16 affected Oregon districts changed their nicknames and others reached agreements with nearby tribal governments.
At the college level, the NCAA made member schools drop such mascots more than a decade ago.
In recent weeks, several southwest Washington school boards have taken action to change problematic mascots.
For MLHS -- Consider the mascot name of Chief Warrant Officers.
Thus, the name is still the Chiefs.
And the imagery of an appropriate mascot can be created anew by the school & the community.
...For nearly 80 years, Moses Lake has enjoyed a wonderful heritage of Aviation and the Military going back to the Base that was created for the Army Air Corp during the Second World War (and eventually became Larson AFB).
Correction: U.S. Army Air Corps (apologies)
Writhing Trump Maggots should not use a simple-to-understand bill regarding inappropriate sports team names as an opportunity to slur our area’s native peoples.
Denigrating Maggots, of course, is the responsibility of all Americans because we won the war -- the one that decided that Confederate racism, theocracy and rule by oligarchy is not only unconstitutional, but also reeks of the European autocracies this nation was founded to replace.
Maggots understandably whine about “cancel culture” because indeed -- problems require solutions, and every problem this nation has is rooted directly with the continuing infestation of Maggotry. There is no “Left” that is “taking over” anything. There is only Maggots making a mess of things, and adult Americans trying to cleanse our country of vermin.
Cancel culture at it's finest.
If we're going to honor the Indians, let's set them free, too. Free from handouts, sovereign nations, and free from their isolationist, tax-funded lifestyles. Free from being able to use modern methods of any kind to hunt and fish. "But I'm celebrating my tribal heritage by using a powerboat and other stuff the white man invented." Cell phones? Nope, no more.
Last time I checked, when you lose the war, you don't get anything.
Article I found stated 50%-70% unemployed on the reservation. Wonder why that is? Drinking, laziness, drugs, or money coming in that came out of the white man's pocket so you can sit home and not integrate into society.
Change the names of indian stuff to remind them who won/lost the war. Moses Lake Cavalry. Mattawa Settlers. No problem, no more cultural appropriation.
You are seriously deranged!
It wasn’t a war. You stole their land, it’s the least you could do
By your logic, you stole their land too. In order for you to make reparations, you must give every dime you ever make to them and apologize each time you hand it over. When can you get started? Tomorrow?
Real John that is worth some very serious consideration. Set the leeches free and let them sink or swim.
You lib dummies hate winning, right? I didn't do any of that crap to put the indians on reservations. I'm just enjoying the fruits of my forefathers. I'm not going to give up what was won in battle.
Article I found from 2015 stated that $20 billion/year was spent on reservations. That's a lot of wasted money to go into the chief's pocket and not trickle down to his people. Must be a republican, right liberals?
Message to the site admin: if you're going to delete comments that include links, might be USEFUL for your users if you posted that information in your little "Welcome to the discussion" rule box. You know, be UP FRONT about it.
Apparently this great website does not allow links in comments. Anyway.... you can find Rep. Debra Lekanoff's contact information easily by entering her name in Google or any search engine. Phone number, email, the whole bit. As an American you are FREE and encouraged to contact your representatives about important issues such as this. Get in touch and let them know how you feel.
Lolllll...Poor STFU wont be on here much then.
Of course it's a democrap pushing this marxist garbage. Here is the politician's official web page, with phone number and email, etc. https://housedemocrats.wa.gov/lekanoff/
Nice cover STFU..lolllll
there is a creek up on the pass- when i was a kidit was called- n----r creek, it was changed to negro creek, changed agan to eleane creek.-- no kidding, i have old maps to prove it. there were signs on the highway also. that is sorta nasty when reflect back in time---
Let’s borrow something else from Native American culture and try “walking in another man’s moccasins.”
What if we decided to “honor” the LDS culture in the Columbia Basin and give teams names like the “Mormons” and “Elders” and “Bishops?”
Are you laughing? Well, that’s what happens when we use cultural appropriation involving people and team names. It’s ridiculous and insulting.
Chief “Moses” picked up the biblical name when his father sent him to learn to read at a missionary school in Idaho. He dropped it later, but hey, whitefolk can call him whatever we want, because it's whitefolk world now that we've squatted here . . .
Moses was a Hebrew, ya know, so it makes perfect sense to call ‘em the Moses Lake Hebrews. Oh, that won’t work either? Because it’s offensive to some people?
This is why “borrowing” terms used by other people’s culture for team names isn’t a good idea.
Of course, if you’re of the mindset that only White Protestant America matters and everyone else can pound sand, then how about changing the name to “Bigots?” No?
Maybe we should “honor” radical extremism here and change the team name to “Maggots” after MAGA culture.
On, come on you Maggots
Into the night
Owwwwn those libtards
Show them White is Right
Rah Rah Rah!
Yes I like that fight song!
Is it insulting to you? or the Indians? Unless you're a tribal member your opinion means.... whats the word i'm searching for, a matter of no importance/consequence · a trifling matter · a trifle · a piece of trivia · neither here nor there · no big deal ....aaah got it..absolutely nothing.
At least you got to call someone a name though. That should make you feel better about yourself.
Toddler Simp, I realize that the use of Allegory to illustrate a point is beyond the comprehension of brainless Maggot. The American ideal that allows your kind of vermin to exist is called "Liberty and Justice for All," and unfortunately that ideal was ignored by Maggots who, because of the their racism and theocracy, did not apply that ideal in their treatment of our Native Americans.
It's a small thing to just stop insulting their culture and have kids "go squirrels" instead. But the wholly fabricated fantasy of the individualist "cowboy" is part of Maggot culture, so I guess dissing the "Indians" shouldn't be "canceled." Because your delusions are that important.
Let's call them the Moses Lake Filthy Stinking Apes? Would that make you happy?
Indians dont care in the slightest. It's leftist groups of fat white feminist trying to feel good about themselves so they sky scream at legislators to push their agenda. They could care less about what Indians think.
Yes I said Indians, like the highways signs say "Yakima Indian reservation" "Colville Indian Reservation"
Exactly Leftist. Wish I'd mentioned that!
These names are not derogatory or disrespectful in the least! The names were adopted with respect for the people who occupied this area at one time.
I must say that in the past several years I have lost total respect for the leaches and will not support them.
Well hell, might as well change the name of States, Countys, Cities, Rivers, Roads. Where does it stop?? It doesn't matter what I put in here, it will piss someone off. Let's number everything, cities are now called their zip code. States are now called what number they entered the union in. People are called their social security number.
People have a number. its our ssn number.
