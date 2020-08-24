QUINCY - A local bio-solids/septage company has applied to occupy land about four miles northwest of Quincy.
WW Pumping of East Wenatchee has applied to operate on a 1,000-plus acre site consisting of three parcels along Baird Springs Road NW.
Grant County Development Services department’s Damien Hooper says the project appears to be a septage storage operation that will be used for dispersal of fertilizer for nearby crops.
Hooper says a lagoon or large tank containing sewage will occupy 70 acres.
It’s assumed the remaining 930+ acres will consist of feed or fiber crops that will receive the distribution of fertilizer from the immediate septage site.
Hooper says an environmental decision on the project is still pending and a final hearing for approval won’t happen until the second week of October.
Critics of the project believe the septage site will send a foul odor into the air, degrading the county's repution, but others believe that will not be the case.
An existing project in Baird Springs, which is nearby, has been conducting a similar operation for years with little to no issues according to some local officials.
(1) comment
I live not far from this dump sight. We see septic trucks going by everyday. I dont want this near us. It's already bad enough, if it gets bigger it might really smell! It could bring down our home values. Why cant these other places keep their own waste? It's not fair to us that live close to this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.