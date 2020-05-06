MOSES LAKE - Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano has cleared Moses Lake police officer Nick Stewart in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect who opened fire, shooting K9 Chief.
The prosecutor’s office concluded its review of the investigation in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jose Rivera and released its findings Wednesday.
“This situation is tragic. Simply put, there is no other word to adequately describe the events that took place on 28 February 2020,” Dano stated. “With certainty, neither Officer Stewart nor Mr. Rivera planned on the confrontation that ultimately led to Mr. Rivera being fatally shot. However, it happened, and as a result, after a thorough investigation, the matter was forwarded to this office for review. Now concluded, our office has determined that Officer Stewart acted with the highest level of professionalism as a trained police officer. Thus, no charges would even be remotely considered against him for his actions on 28 February 2020.”
Dano also concluded officer Stewart’s use of deadly force was done in “good faith.” Under state law, the use of deadly force will be considered justified if the suspect “threatens a peace officer with a weapon or displays a weapon in a manner that could reasonably be construed as threatening…(or) the suspect has committed any crime involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical harm…”
“Within seconds of arriving on scene behind Mr. Rivera, Mr. Rivera shot Officer Stewart’s K9, Chief, as he fled on foot,” Dano stated. “Officer Stewart gave repeated commands to Rivera to stop and drop his weapon. Rivera did not comply with Officer Stewart’s repeated commands. Officer Stewart assessed the situation and reacted pursuant to his training and experience. His assessment, based upon all witness statements, reports, body-worn camera footage, and actions reviewed by this office, ultimately led Officer Stewart to use deadly force. This office has determine the use was justified…”
On Feb. 28, a person called 911 to report Rivera, wanted in multiple robberies in Moses Lake, was outside his home in the Larson Housing community, sitting in a silver Chevrolet Silverado. Officers spotted the truck on state Route 17 and recognized Rivera, who took off and led law enforcement on a pursuit into the Cascade Valley area.
After spike strips were used, Rivera came to a stop on Denton Road and ran northbound. Moses Lake police officer Nick Stewart gave commands for Rivera to stop or K9 Chief would be released. Stewart is heard on the body cam video telling Rivera to drop the gun as Stewart and Chief give chase.
“When K9 Chief was within a couple feet of Rivera, Rivera raised the gun up with his right hand and fired a single shot,” investigators wrote. “The shot struck K9 Chief in the head. At the time Rivera fired the shot, he was facing Officer Stewart, putting Officer Stewart in the line of fire. Officer Stewart fired his duty weapon after Rivera discharged his firearm. Officer Stewart fired five times and stopped firing when Rivera dropped to the ground.”
Stewart told investigators he believed when Rivera turned and fired his weapon, Rivera had intended to kill him to escape.
“Officer Stewart had no doubt in his mind, considering the totality of the circumstances, that having incapacitated K9 Chief, Rivera would turn his weapon on him,” investigators wrote. “When Officer Stewart heard the gunshot, he believed Rivera was firing at him. Officer Stewart stated he fired his weapon in fear of losing his life, to protect the lives of fellow officers, and out of fear and concern for the safety and lives of innocent civilians in the surrounding area who would be in grave danger if Rivera would have escaped.”
Rivera died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Although in the middle of training with new K9 Jester, Stewart officially returned to duty on Monday. K9 Chief has been medically retired due to his injury.
