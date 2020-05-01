EPHRATA - On the day Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, a group rallied in front of the Grant County Courthouse in a push to reopen Washington.
More than 60 people gathered Friday afternoon at the courthouse lawn to not only protest Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order but to show support for Grant County commissioners and other eastern Washington county officials when the state begins to return to normal.
“We’ve realized that these counties that are very brave and they step out on their own and they’re going to restart construction or they’re going to open their counties, that’s not working,” said Mike McKee with Restore Washington. “The governor is plucking those guys off and intimidating them to rescind their resolutions and proclamations.”
McKee said the group Restore Washington on Friday launched a call to action, calling on residents to contact their county commissioners to request they form a coalition with other counties.
“That tends to get the governor’s attention in a hurry,” McKee said. “We’re not here to bash the commissioners and ‘do this or else.’ We want commissioners to know that we’re behind them, we’re there, we’ve got their back and as we open up the county and stuff, we just want them to have our back.”
Inslee on Friday announced the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order would be extended through at least May 31 and said there will be a four-stage phase in for lifting restrictions. There will be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, though Inslee said some counties with lower numbers of cases and deaths may be able to open parts of their economy sooner if approved by the Department of Health.
More and more people are coming out despite Inslees lengthy and sometimes indecipherable proclamations. Your citizens are suffering, you fool, while you sit around with little multicolored charts and graphs trying to justify prolonging the misery!
