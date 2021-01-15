QUINCY - “It’s a really big impact for us…” said Adam Weber of Weber Farms in Quincy. That was Adam’s reaction to our question about the business boost generated by Taco Bell’s potatoes.
Weber farms grows as much as 4,500 acres of potatoes each year.
This week, Taco Bell announced that it is putting potatoes back on the menu after a mass public outcry. The spuds will be made-to-order starting March 11.
Some of Taco Bell’s most popular menu items included Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Nacho Fries.
Taco Bell’s initial decision to take taters off the menu in August 2020 was spurred by management’s desire to reduce SKUs and speed up service.
With local food production facilities in Grant County, food processors such as Simplot and Lamb Weston produce Taco Bell’s potato products, according to Weber.
“When the Nacho Fry was introduced, it was the most successful product launch in Taco Bell’s history,” Weber told iFIBER ONE News. “That meant it pushed a lot of volume. The National Potato Board expressed concern when Taco bell got rid of its potatoes.”
Weber says many Grant County potato growers contribute to Taco Bell’s potato product line whether they know it or not.
“It was unfortunate Taco Bell felt the need to remove potatoes from their menus in the first place considering Americans’ love for the potato and the importance of this nutrient-dense vegetable in our diets,” Blair Richardson, CEO, Potatoes USA told Spudman magazine. “We are very excited for their decision to return potatoes to their menus as we all look for ways to get through this challenging time together. There is no better fuel for our bodies than potatoes. Personally, I can’t wait to visit a Taco Bell on March 11.”