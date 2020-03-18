WENATCHEE - Link Transit, the public transit system that serves Chelan and Douglas counties, will give riders a lift at no charge starting Thursday, March 19.
The decision to offer rides pro-bono is the transit’s response to a struggling local economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, there was some debate on whether to temporarily freeze all transportation, an idea that was questioned by Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock. DeRock told the board and staff that shutting down the system would be problematic because so many people solely rely on the transit system for their means of travel.
Despite the dismissal of fees, drivers will still be paid for their “bidded hours.”
