ROCK ISLAND - A woman reportedly led deputies on two pursuits Saturday near Rock Island before being taken into custody after she collided with another vehicle.
Douglas County deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near BJ’s in Rock Island about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Cashmere resident Jessica H. Fisk, allegedly failed to stop and fled.
The pursuing deputy discontinued the chase due to safety concerns, according to the sheriff’s office. Shortly after, another deputy located the same vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and run a stop sign at Rock Island Drive and state Route 28.
Deputies say Fisk continued east on SR 28, where she lost control of the car while passing another vehicle. Fisk’s car spun and struck the guardrail before she continued eastbound. Fisk reportedly lost control of the car a second time and struck an occupied parked car on the shoulder of the highway.
Fisk was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for felony eluding, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and two outstanding warrants.
