ADAMS COUNTY - An early Wednesday morning police chase spanned three counties before the suspect crashed his motorcycle in Adams County and was apprehended by K9 Garrett.
Adams County deputies joined the pursuit that began in Franklin County. The suspect, identified as Benjamin Garfield, reportedly reached speeds well over 100 mph during the chase in Adams County.
Deputies say Garfield continued into the Royal Camp area in Grant County before returning to Adams County.
Garfield reportedly crashed his motorcycle into an irrigation canal and attempted to run. Adams County K9 Garrett gave chase and bit the suspect on the left arm, taking him to the ground where deputies took Garfield into custody.
Garfield had an outstanding warrant for escaping community custody. He’s likely to face charges of felony eluding and resisting arrest in connection to the pursuit, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Wow... Opinionscrossroads is a crack smoker. Needs to move to the West-side where they are sensitive and understanding to those that rape and pillage.
Thank you to our local law enforcement for taking another criminal off the street that was putting everyone in the community lives at risk. Another job well done. Opinionscrossroad has to one of the most ignorant person I have ever seen post on here. Sounds like they probably can’t stay out of the system themselves.
If you don't resist, don't run, don't shoot, you will be arrested without incident. Are the police supposed to play nice and beg you to stop while you endanger them and the public? Police response is based on the response of the subject.
AOC said: "I wanna see the K9 body cam video to make sure the dog didn't use excessive force"..lol
It is against so many rules and laws for a Human Cop to bite a suspect, but we not only allow a trained attack animal to bite and maim suspects, but applaud it.. It will never cease to amaze me how running away from a cop equates to having an attack animal released on them..
By the same analogy, if you run a red light or are speeding a machine gun should pop out of the sidewalk and blow up your car.. If you illegally cross the street then the attack animal should be allowed to gnaw on your knees so you learn your lesson.. Amazing to me how you give the Cops the authority to hurt, maim, and kill suspects but then you cry and are astonished when you see a video of them killing a man in cold blood and his lifeless body go limp and die... Why do you care about one police brutality but not all forms of police brutality..
And you wonder why people are protesting the police tactics that are used..
You are an idiot. Do not break the law and then run from the police and you will not have a K9 officer running after you. Sounds pretty simple, doesn't it? I'm sure that even your little pea brain can grasp that concept, or were you dropped on your head too may times as a child?
Opinionscrossroads is a criminal lover know it all, that probably has a punchable face.
