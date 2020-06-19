WENATCHEE - Immediate response by multiple fire agencies contained a potentially destructive fire west of Wenatchee to 125 acres Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say a human-caused fire started above the gun club at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire burned upslope and downslope in the Number One and Two canyons for approximately four hours before being contained by county, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management fire crews.
Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett says the immediate heavy response by the agencies prevented the fire from being pushed downward by nighttime canyon winds, which would have directed the fire towards homes.
Brett says the strategy was to contain it to the ridge top.
Crews from the air, which included three helicopters and a plane, and firefighters on the ground stopped the spread of the blaze.
