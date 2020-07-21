EPHRATA - A wind-driven wildfire Monday afternoon south of Ephrata was kept to about 20 acres thanks to a quick response from firefighters.
Grant County Fire District 13 responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. at state Route 282 and state Route 17, about five miles south of Ephrata. Mutual aid was requested from the Ephrata Fire Department and Grant County Fire District 5 as there was high potential for fire growth in the area.
Additional resources staged in the area due to high fire danger also arrived, including crews from the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
“Upon arrival the fire was about two acres but wind quickly fanned the flames spreading rapidly,” fire district 13 officials stated. “Despite the menacing look the fire had to those living off Road A Northwest, firefighters kept the fire a great distance from any homes.”
No structures were damaged in the blaze.
Thank you to all the EMS who responded!
And Law enforcement!!
Firefighters, Thanks for your service.
