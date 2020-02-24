Leavenworth’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project and Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District’s West Canal Lining projects are some of dozens of water improvement projects across the west receiving aid from the Bureau of Reclamation.
The Leavenworth and Quincy projects will each receive $300,000 in federal funding. The monetary support stems from the WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency grant program.
The following details the cost, purpose and federal support for each local water improvement project:
City of Leavenworth, City of Leavenworth Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project
Reclamation Funding: $300,000; Total Project Cost: $975,000
- The City of Leavenworth, located in central Washington, will upgrade 1,400 existing manual-read primarily residential water meters with an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system.
- The AMI system will provide the City with real-time data to detect distribution system losses and unusual or continuous usage patterns.
- By improving metering accuracy, the project is expected to result in annual water savings of 22 acre-feet, which will remain in Icicle Creek.
Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, West Canal Lining
Reclamation Funding: $300,000; Total Project Cost: $833,264
- The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, located in central Washington, will line 2,500 feet of the earthen West Canal with a geotextile liner covered with concrete to address seepage losses.
- The project advances the goals of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the three Columbia Basin Project irrigation districts, the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Bureau of Reclamation, where the parties have agreed to address regional water reliability concerns including drought, groundwater issues, and improved stream flows to assist salmon recovery.
- The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 850 acre-feet that is currently lost to seepage.
- The water conserved will be used to meet actions identified in the MOU, including offsetting groundwater pumping and enhancing flows in the Columbia River.
