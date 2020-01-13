QUINCY - Quincy High School athletics is making a historic move to the Caribou Trail League this fall.
On Monday, the school district announced that in the fall of 2020, Quincy High School athletics will leave the Central Washington Athletic Conference and become a member of the Caribou Trail League in the WIAA 1A classification.
Quincy High School will join Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan and Omak high schools in the Caribou Trail League. School administrators say the decision was prompted by input the district received from three different stakeholder groups, including a community meeting last Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Quincy School District says it's excited about new opportunities the Caribou Trail League will bring student athletes and the community.
Poor Jackrabbits, can’t hang with the mighty CWAC. How long has it been since they have been relevant is football, basketball, or baseball? Quincy has flipped between CTL and CWAC a couple times since the 2000’s and I’m not sure why they left the CTL just a few years ago in the first place. Even in the CTL they were mediocre at best. I can’t think of a championship they have won recently or even many state playoffs they participated in. It will be interesting to see how the jump down pans out for them.
