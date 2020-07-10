QUINCY - The esteemed soon-to-be former Quincy High School Principal Marcus Pimpleton is moving on to the Yakima School District to take on a larger administrative role. After two years with the Quincy School District, Pimpleton recently accepted a position as Yakima School District’s Director for Equity, Partnerships, and Student Engagement.
Quincy School Superintendent John Boyd wishes him well.
“I would say that Marcus has worked really hard to move our school forward with a new dress code policy and is student-friendly and worked well with staff. He had a real big impact on race and equity work in the school district. A good guy, philosophically in line with where we want to take our district. He’ll have a bigger role in a bigger district. I’m happy for him, it’s a dream job for him and I think he’ll do well," Boyd stated.
Boyd says Pimpleton is in the process of transitioning into his new role with the Yakima School District this month and will leave his position with QHS by the end of July.
Boyd says his administration has not decided whether if an interim principal will serve in his place as the district seeks Pimpleton's replacement.
