QUINCY - A Quincy man is being held on $1.5 million bail after a decomposing body was found inside his bedroom.
Martin Diaz, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Diaz was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Moses Lake and appeared in court Thursday through video conference.
Quincy police were called to a home on Rocky Avenue Northeast at about 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a foul odor. Officers reported smelling an odor when they entered the home and Diaz’s family said the smell was coming from his bedroom where Diaz had recently installed a lock on the door, according to court records.
Inside Diaz’s bedroom, police reportedly located the body of a male wrapped in garbage bags.
Investigators noted there were multiple air fresheners throughout the bedroom, along with used disposable gloves, blankets that appeared to be blood-stained and at least two areas on the floor containing blood stains, according to investigators.
Blood-soaked clothing was also allegedly found inside a plastic bag in the bedroom and the victim's wallet was located near his body. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team was called in due to multiple areas of blood and “multiple objects with blood on them,” investigators stated.
A witness later told police Diaz said the victim had asked him to kill someone but Diaz refused. Diaz allegedly claimed the victim mentioned hurting his family and he panicked.
“As the subject walked away, Martin shot him once in the head, and two other times,” investigators stated. “Martin said he shot the subject to protect his family.”
Another witness told police the victim had been dropped off at Diaz’s home on Aug. 8 and people had become concerned because he had not been heard from since.
Investigators allegedly found a spent .40 caliber casing his Diaz’s room. Diaz was reportedly in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, as well as heroin and meth, when he was arrested in Moses Lake.
During an interview with investigators, Diaz reportedly claimed he received the gun from “them,” referring to a cartel.
Maybe he was just holding it for a friend...
Well, considering how things have changed in Grant County over the last 35+ years, it's not really that hard to understand.
How is it that a person can shot another person in a residential neighborhood and nobody reports the gun shots?
If people would stop lighting off fireworks illegally year round in the area I imagine this would have been reported.
according to the post, it sounds like the person could have expended in the basement of his parents home. thanks police for getting this monster off the streets, folks, please help the police. if you are a good person, they are there for you. its not good to live in a doped up war zone.
well said
Maybe they are used to it
