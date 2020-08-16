QUINCY - A Quincy man died Saturday due to suspected electrocution while working at a Quincy area farm.
David Ricardo Armas Sandoval, 27, was working on an irrigation circle near Dodson Road South and South Frontage Road West Saturday afternoon. A coworker found Sandoval unconscious and unresponsive at about 4:30 p.m. and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say its suspected Sandoval was electrocuted.
Sandoval’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office to conduct an autopsy and determine cause of death.
Sandoval was an employee of Weber Farms. The sheriff’s office has notified the state Department of Labor and Industries of the workplace fatality.
(1) comment
It will be interesting to see if he has had any sort of training in pivot maintenance. 440 volts usually kills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.