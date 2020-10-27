QUINCY - The health district has confirmed the 25th COVID-19 death in Grant County.
The individual was a Quincy man in his 50s, according to the health district. The man had underlying health conditions putting him at high risk for severe complications.
“We grieve the loss of another of our residents and our hearts are with his family and friends. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss," health district officials stated.
Across north central Washington, Adams County sits at 12 COVID-19 deaths, Chelan County is at 18 virus deaths and Douglas County remains at seven deaths, according to each county health district.
Statewide, at least 2,337 people have died due to the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
