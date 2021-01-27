ROCK ISLAND - A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison in connection to a 2020 DUI-related wreck that left one person dead.
Jesus. F. Ibarra Barragan, 41, pleaded guilty in Douglas County Superior Court to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in connection to the July 2020 collision. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Ibarra Barragan to 95 months behind bars, according to court records.
On July 18, 2020, Ibarra Barragan was driving a Nissan Maxima in the westbound lane on SR 28, about eight miles east of Rock Island. State troopers say he drifted onto the right shoulder before overcorrect, crossing the centerline and colliding with an eastbound pickup truck.
Ibarra Barragan’s car came to rest on the shoulder while the pickup truck went over the guardrail. Juan Pablo Gutierrez Monteon, a 36-year-old passenger in Ibarra Barragan’s car, died at the scene.
Ibarra Barragan and the driver of the pickup truck, who suffered multiple fractures to his legs, were both hospitalized.