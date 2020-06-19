EPHRATA - A Quincy man was killed in an early Friday morning crash about five miles southwest of Ephrata.
Augustine Gallegos Jr., 22, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord, reportedly at a high rate of speed, east on Road 9 Northwest when the left rear tire blew out, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Gallegos lost control of the car, causing it to slide off the south side of the road. The car then rolled two and a half times before coming to rest on its top. Gallegos, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the car.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Gallegos died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gallegos’ remains are in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.
