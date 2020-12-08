QUINCY - A Quincy man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to his August arrest after a body was found inside his bedroom.
Martin Diaz, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Diaz was initially facing a first-degree murder charge but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano says the plea deal includes a joint recommendation of 17 years in prison for Diaz.
Quincy police responded Aug. 11 to a home on Rocky Avenue Northeast for a report of a foul odor. Officers reported smelling an odor when they entered the home and Diaz’s family said the smell was coming from Diaz’s bedroom where he had recently installed a lock on the door, according to court records.
Inside Diaz’s bedroom, police located the body of a male wrapped in garbage bags. The man was identified as 29-year-old Abel Vargas, who died from a single gunshot wound.
Investigators noted there were multiple air fresheners throughout the bedroom, along with used disposable gloves, blankets that appeared to be blood-stained and at least two areas on the floor containing blood stains, according to investigators.
Blood-soaked clothing was also found inside a plastic bag in the bedroom and the victim's wallet was located near his body.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team was called in due to multiple areas of blood and “multiple objects with blood on them,” investigators stated.
A witness later told police Diaz said the Vargas had asked him to kill someone but Diaz refused. Diaz claimed the victim mentioned hurting his family and he panicked. Diaz told police he shot Vargas to protect his family.
Another witness told police the victim had been dropped off at Diaz’s home on Aug. 8 and people had become concerned because he had not been heard from since.
Investigators found a spent .40 caliber casing in Diaz’s room. Diaz was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, as well as heroin and meth, when he was arrested in Moses Lake on Aug. 12.
During an interview with investigators, Diaz claimed he received the gun from “them,” referring to a cartel.
(4) comments
Second degree murder my aching ass! Need to throw the whole enchilada at this murdering bastard.
Got to love the plea deal loving prosecutor. Come on Dano, take these criminals to town! 17 years is a joke. Should be at least double that to life.
Who are they kidding with that story. It was a lovers quarrel......you can see in it his eyes.
Weirdo
