QUINCY - A Quincy man is likely in a far better financial situation than he was a little over a week ago.
Washington’s Lottery website reports that Vicente Rodriguez of Quincy won $250,000 after purchasing a $10 Scratch ticket on Sept. 21.
Rodriguez purchased a ‘Plus The Money’ Scratch ticket from the aptly-named Jackpot Food Mart on F St. in Quincy.
The $250,000 is the game’s jackpot winning.
The odds of winning the Jackpot are 3 in approximately 2 million.
(1) comment
Wonderful, i was having trouble sleeping, tossing and turning feeling a little anxious not knowing who would win on a scratch ticket. Thank god the mystery has been solved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.