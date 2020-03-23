QUINCY - Wouldn’t it be nice to win a five-figure sum just for solving a crossword puzzle? It happened to a Quincy man last Friday.
According to Washington’s Lottery, Alfonso Flores of Quincy did it after purchasing a VIP Crossword Puzzle Scratch ticket from Jackpot Food Mart on F Street in Quincy on March 20.
Flores spent $3 on the ticket.
Flores won the top $30,000 prize after matching all 10 words.
Out of the 2.5 million tickets printed, only five possessed the top prize.
(2) comments
I didn't study common core math, so I might be wrong, but $30,000 is only 5 figures. Maybe the check was written like this, $30,000.00000?
Shawn, you changed your article!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.