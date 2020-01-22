QUINCY - The Quincy Police Department will soon have a narcotics detection K9, the first drug dog in Grant County since 2016.
Quincy police Chief Kieth Siebert said the department has been working on adding the K9 for the past couple years.
Thanks to about $20,000 in community donations spearheaded by nonprofit Friends of the Quincy Animal Shelter, officer Mike Stump is set to head to six weeks of training next week at the Department of Corrections Washington Corrections Center in Shelton. The training is led by Barb Davenport, K9 Program manager for DOC, who has been a narcotics K9 trainer for more than 30 years. The K9s, which are all rescue dogs that came from animal shelters, are trained to find heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana, spice, suboxone and tobacco.
Officer Stump will be matched up with a K9 during training. Siebert said the two are expected to be ready in March.
Grant County hasn’t had a narcotics dog since sheriff’s office K9 Maddox retired in 2016. Since then, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police Department have started patrol K9 units, used mainly to track criminals or rescue lost or missing persons.
While the new narcotics dogs will mainly focus on the town of Quincy, Siebert said the dog will be available to assist other agencies in the county during drug investigations.
(2) comments
Marijuana and tobacco are legal how are they going to separate this from illegal drugs in a traffic stop to avoid illegal search and seizures 🤔 I feel this is just a way for QPD to get away with illegal searches in a vehicle to which they are famous for that and losing items that where illegally taken to begin with
There aren't any drugs in Quincy. Who would want to do drugs in Quincy...wouldn't that ruin the high?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.