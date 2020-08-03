QUINCY - Quincy police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man injured and several vehicles damaged.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was contacted by police at Quincy Valley Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. The man, who had been shot multiple times, was cooperative and told police he was walking to a friend’s home in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast when he was approached and shot.
The victim was later transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for further treatment.
Officers located 9mm shell casings at the shooting scene.
Investigators say the victim has prior gang affiliation and believes the suspect may have been from a rival gang. The suspect is described as a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing glasses, a baseball cap, white T-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Quincy police at 509-762-1160.
(2) comments
Gang shootings. Just another reason for immigration reform.
Health district will call this a covid related shooting
