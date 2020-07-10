QUINCY - Quincy police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for felony harassment in connection to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.
Quincy police, along with the assistance of sheriff’s deputies and K9 Edo, served a search warrant on Friday at a property in the 500 block of I Street Southwest, searching for 49-year-old Avel Beltran Leon.
Police had obtained information that the suspect was at his last known address but after a search of the I Street residence, Leon was not located.
Leon is wanted for felony harassment with threats to kill, according to Quincy police.
Anyone with information on Leon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Quincy police at 509-762-1160.
