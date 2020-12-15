QUINCY - On Monday, Dec. 21, the Quincy chapter of the Public School Employees (PSE) Union of Washington will supply Christmas feasts to local families in need.
The supplies for the meals was purchased at the IGA Quincy Market in Quincy at a “generous” price according to members of the local PSE.
The Christmas meals come with a turkey, ham, or chicken in addition to all the fixings. The meals were purchased by the PSE thanks to local donations from last year’s Stuff The Bus event and donations from its members.
The families will be able to retrieve the meals on Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quincy IGA; PSE members will be there as well.
In addition to the holiday meals, PSE also put together a ‘Move Night In’ package for the families, which include movies, candy, popcorn, blankets, cocoa games, etc. A coloring book kit for kids will also be included. One family from each school in the district was chosen to receive a care package.
“This is just to show that we miss our kids and that we love our families,” said Monty Chittim, school custodian and member of the Quincy PSE. “It’s magical, it feels good to give back to the community,” said Katie Schooler, a para educator with the Quincy School District.
Schooler says this year’s holiday charity event was the brainchild of chapter President Todd Buys.
