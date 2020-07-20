QUINCY - A Quincy restaurant is temporarily closed after learning that one of its staff has tested positive for coronavirus.
On Monday, Jack’s at the Market announced that a worker who was last present at the restaurant on Thursday, July 16th contracted the disease. Jack’s at the Market is situated on the east end of the Quincy Public Market.
The employee has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
In the meantime, the restaurant will be closed for cleaning and will reopen when the owners determine it’s safe to do so.
(4) comments
George. Get back on your meds
Like, uh...dude. That’s the best you can do ?
What a phony, waste of oxygen. You have not a clue and your diaper will be pulled off every time exposing your effeminate brainwashed utterances , Gee ! ANTIFA runs around like a bunch of idiots and you think no matter how many times your nonsense is spewed that we are going to eventually consider your views much less your existence ?
When school starts be sure wear your black mask, you won’t need to wash It because you have likely grown accustomed to the pepper and tear gas spray.
Trump goons shattered his hand.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/portland-protests-trump-veteran-christopher-david-federal-officers-oregon-a9627466.html
Moms turned out to make a line between Trump goons and protesters. They got attacked by Trump's goons for being "antifa" i guess.
https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1284704272282800128
Trump "paramilitary" goons beating a Veteran who's reminding them of their Constitutional oath. Dude, they're fascists. They don't care about the Constitution.
https://twitter.com/donmoyn/status/1284968099138211840?s=12
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.