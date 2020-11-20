QUINCY - The Quincy School District is delaying the return to in-person learning for grades four and five due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Our original phased re-entry plan offered families with 4th or 5th grade students to begin in-person learning on December 1,” Superintendent John Boyd stated. “The 4th and 5th grade delay will not affect our kindergarten through 3rd grade students or 6th-12th grade students who are currently being served in-person. As of this time, they will still be able to attend school in person.”
Boyd says the district will reassess the situation in early January to set a tentative date for offering in-person learning for fourth and fifth grade students.
“We hope that COVID-19 cases will drop to lower levels so that our 4th and 5th grade students can join our kindergarten through 3rd grade students with in-person learning, and then eventually phase in our 6th through 12th grade students on February 1,” Boyd added. “From the beginning of the school year, our goal has been to safely bring students back into our school buildings and we will remain committed and focused on our efforts towards that goal.”
The school district is urging residents to wear a mask, social distance and avoid social gatherings to bring down COVID-19 numbers.
MLSD are you listening??
No
