QUINCY - The Quincy School District has begun planning to phase students back into the classroom as the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to decrease.
“Given the positive trend in the rate, we have begun planning when our infection rates get to safe levels to phase our students back into our schools, starting with our youngest learners and those most in need,” Superintendent John Boyd stated. “As we begin to reopen schools to students, families will still have the option to continue with 100% at-home, remote learning.”
Based on recommendations from the health district, the school district plans to open schools in a hybrid learning model, with part-time at home and part-time in person learning, in the following phases:
- Nov. 10 - Grades K-3
- Dec. 1 - Grades 4-5
- Feb. 1 - Grades 6-12
The dates are tentative and will depend on COVID-19 infection rates, according to Boyd. Other factors could include the process with labor groups, school staff, principals, the school board, families and the community.
“Over the next few weeks your child’s school will be contacting you with additional information regarding hybrid and remote options for your child,” Boyd added. “Even though we still have a long way to go to safe infection rates in Quincy and Grant County, the trend is encouraging.”
(5) comments
RR need a hug? You sound all wound up.
No doubt you're a lying, draft dodging, pecker wood just like trumpie bear! Get a life.
You need a HUGGIE realist? You sound all wound up.
That means that high school aged students have been out of school for almost an entire year. It is absolutely disgusting that those children have been cheated out of a year of their life over a " political flu bug" . It is unreal what the Democrats were willing to do and the lies they're willing to tell to get Trump out of office. At this point we know covid is no more deadly then the flu, and yet people are going to jail because they're not willing to give up their god-given rights of freedom and submit to politically motivated rules. The children are being cheated out of their education and their youth. We need to stand up for our freedoms. We need a revolution to remove this mindset from our country. It is destroying us.
Another maniacal screed. And so, once again, we have to debunk the misinformation.
C-19 is 3-5 times more deadly than influenza. But it's not the deadliness -- it's the fact that a solid 20% of victims are seriously sick for 4 to 6 months. Most folks can't do or keep their jobs being sick that long.
When C-19 showed up, nobody including the world's best scientists knew what effect it would have, short term and long term. What if people who caught it, but didn't get sick, found out later that one or more of their body parts are damaged for life? Who knows? It was a virus that was new to humans.
The New England Journal of Medicine, in a rare editorial, called out the stupidity and loss of life caused by the stupidity of people like The Rural Racist. Being anti-intellectual as part of your religion or political ideology is one thing -- being willfully ignorant is another.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.