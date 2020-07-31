QUINCY - On Friday, the Quincy School District announced its plan to conduct 100% online learning this fall. Students will be required to participate in remote learning at home Mondays – Fridays. Education administrators say their decision to stay online was influenced by recommendations made by the Grant County Health District and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, as well as survey input garnered from student families and staff.
“At this time, we expect to be in a 100% at-home remote learning model through at least our first quarter, which ends on October 30.
The Quincy School District says it is committed to improving its online learning significantly.
“The QSD Digital Education Leadership Team has carefully selected digital tools that will be easier for families to use. We have also created schedules that will help students better manage their coursework and connect with teachers. The district is committed to clear and consistent at-home remote learning expectations, which includes daily attendance and participation for all students,” the district stated in a public letter.
The first day of classes in the Quincy School District will be September 2.
Sounds like they have a plan....hope all the kids have access..
