QUINCY - The City of Quincy has joined the City of Ephrata in keeping its pool facility closed during the summer due to COVID-19 and the state's phase-in reopening requirements.
The Quincy City Council heard from Recreation Direction Russ Harrington during the May 19 council meeting. Harrington told the council under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, swimmers at the city pool would not be able to touch or play together on the water toys. The pool would also require multiple hourly opening and closing periods for sanitation measures.
“Because the pool is so enjoyed by children and families in the Quincy Valley, we’re just saddened that this is just another impact of the COVID virus on the kids in our community,” stated Councilmember Sonia Padron.
Gov. Inslee’s Phase 3 would also limit the number of people who could use the pool and any possibility of the pool opening would not have happened until mid-July at the earliest.
“Training for lifeguards with revised CPR and rescue methods also became an obstacle, because of the time required for certification that would delay the opening of the pool facilities.
“While it is not a popular decision to close the poll, we will instead focus our energies on summer youth programs, improving park amenities and working on our Fall programs for the community,” stated Harrington.
The city plans to open its playground equipment, soccer and baseball fields, restrooms, picnic areas, pickle and basketball courts and other park activities as social distancing requirements are relaxed in Phase 3.
The City of Ephrata previously announced its Splash Zone water park would remain closed for the summer. The City of Moses Lake has not made an announcement on if or when the Surf N’ Slide water park will open or if it will remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.