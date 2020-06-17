QUINCY - The annual Farmer Consumer Awareness Day scheduled for September has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“FCAD board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s FCAD celebration due to COVID-19 and health department advisement,” organizers posted on Facebook.
Farmer Consumer Awareness Day is held each year on the second Saturday in September.
The annual event, which typically includes a car show, live entertainment, exhibits, produce sale and the Grand Parade through downtown, joins a growing list of festivals and activities canceled this summer.
Fairs in Chelan County, Douglas County and Grant County have been canceled, along with the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo, the Moses Lake Air Show has been canceled, and the July 4 Freedom Festival in Moses Lake is now limited to just a fireworks show.
In Adams County, the Othello Fair, set for Sept. 16-20, is going forward as planned until further advised otherwise the health department, according to organizers. Adams County would likely need to be in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan to hold the fair. The county is currently in Phase 2 and does not yet qualify to apply for Phase 3.
(1) comment
This is logical
