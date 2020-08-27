ROCK ISLAND - It appears that a mechanism designed prevent train collisions was the cause of one in Douglas County late Thursday morning.
Douglas County deputies say a semi driver with a 43-ft. trailer was crossing the railroad tracks in Rock Island near the dam, when the train crossing arms came down and reportedly blocked him in.
The driver was in the process of maneuvering around the arms when the back end of his trailer was hit by the train.
The driver was hauling orchard chemicals, some of which were potentially combustible.
The semi and trailer was pushed 30 ft. down the tracks. During the collision, the semi struck a Douglas County PUD electrical box knocking out power to 700 residents. Power was restored after 15 minutes.
No one was hurt.
It’s unknown if the driver of semi will be cited.
BNSF authorities continue their investigation of the wreck and will determine if charges are warranted.
(1) comment
Interesting, the BNSF has a prosecuting attorney(s)?
"BNSF authorities continue their investigation of the wreck and will determine if charges are warranted".
