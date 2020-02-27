OTHELLO - The 23rd annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is set to return March 20-22 with a variety of events for the entire family.
The festival, with a theme this year of “The Sounds of Spring,” celebrates the spring migration of the Sandhill cranes.
Guided tours to view the cranes and tours highlighting the unique geology of eastern Washington are mainstays at the festival each year, according to organizers. This year’s festival will highlight representations on Pacific and Inland Northwest wildlife — not only migratory but also year-round residents. Photography, biotechnology, drones and fire’s role in the ecosystem are also featured this year.
The Children Activities Committee has also planned a number of kids activities, including faux binoculars to use for “birding” in the gym, origami folded crane mobiles, live ladybugs as an educational tool, mask making and more.
General admission tickets for the festival on Saturday, covering all lectures and events at Othello High School, are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children under 12 are free with a paid adult or senior. Lectures are offered on Saturday only, with tours offers all three days.
For more information, including a schedule of events and online tour registration, visit https://www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org/.
