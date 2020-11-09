QUINCY - The Cave B Inn and Resort in Quincy may have gotten a little ‘star struck’ when it booked a room last weekend for one well-known reality TV star.
Taylor Nolan, a contestant on season 21 of ABC’s The Bachelor and winner of Bachelor In Paradise in 2017, posted about her recent stay at the Grant County resort.
According to her Instagram, Nolan says she and her companion stayed at Cave B Inn and Resort to get away for the weekend and according to Nolan, "take some space." Nolan stayed in Cave B's new state-of-the-art Sunrise Plus Rooms.
The psychotherapist from Seattle also stayed at the Cave B Inn in June.
(2) comments
Uh... okay, who cares???
I will tell you who cares....NOBODY!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.