MOSES LAKE - Sunday’s announcement by China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) might tame some of the optimism tied to the new China-US trade deal that was signed last week.
MOFCOM announced that it would extend tariffs on imports of solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea for another five years, effective January 20, 2020.
The announcement was anticipated by the US. The anti-dumping duty is set at 57% for REC Silicon. However, REC officials don’t expect the announcement to affect or change China’s commitment to purchase solar-grade polysilicon from the US under the terms of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement.
On Monday, REC Silicon emphasized that there’s no decision about a re-start of the Moses Lake facility at this time.
REC officials say they’ll need to assess the market for solar grade polysilicon.
(2) comments
Another Trump slam-dunk!! 😒
It makes sense. They want to know what the market will look like before they dump a bunch of money into getting it back up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.