MOSES LAKE - To avoid litigation, REC Silicon has entered into a settlement agreement with Grant County over a property tax dispute pertaining to the years 2012 through 2015.
Subsequent years of property taxes are not in dispute.
The polysilicon manufacturer inked an agreement on October 14, 2020. As part of the settlement, REC Silicon has agreed to pay Grant County $3 million by December 15, 2020 and $1.75 million each year for the next six years.
In 2013, REC Silicon settled with the county for the tax years of 2010 and 2011 in a separate dispute.
REC settled in part to avoid expensive litigation during a period of uncertainty in the solar markets.
Give it to the Soap Lake PD
They know how to spend taxpayers dollars foolishly.
Idiot Maggots: Grant County's annual budget is over $142 million. Here's the 2020 budget and where they allocate the money.
http://www.grantcountywa.gov/Auditor/MISC/PDF/Budget/2020-ADOPTED-BUDGET-2019-12-11.pdf
And how will Grant Co. spend this money for the betterment of the citizens?
I am sure they will use it on a worthy ca use like the homeless and other programs for the underperforming members of our society. It makes sense you know.......us hard working budget conscience omeowners have the privilege of living in a home so we should be taxed and that money given to those society has kept from home ownership.
