MOSES LAKE - To avoid litigation, REC Silicon has entered into a settlement agreement with Grant County over a property tax dispute pertaining to the years 2012 through 2015.

Subsequent years of property taxes are not in dispute.

The polysilicon manufacturer inked an agreement on October 14, 2020. As part of the settlement, REC Silicon has agreed to pay Grant County $3 million by December 15, 2020 and $1.75 million each year for the next six years.  

In 2013, REC Silicon settled with the county for the tax years of 2010 and 2011 in a separate dispute.

REC settled in part to avoid expensive litigation during a period of uncertainty in the solar markets.

