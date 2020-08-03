In a joint statement, the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control say there’s a chance you could have purchased onions contaminated with salmonella. The FDA and CDC say the salmonella outbreak involving onions has been traced back to Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield California.
On August 1, Thomson International, Inc. recalled all varieties of onions that could have come into contact with potentially contaminated red onions. Recalled products include red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions shipped from May 1, 2020 to present.
The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states. The onions were distributed in 5 lbs. carton. 10 lbs. carton. 25 lbs. carton. 40 lbs. carton, 50 lbs. carton. bulk, 2 lb. mesh sacks, and 3 lb. mesh sacks, 5 lb. mesh sacks, 10 lb. mesh sacks 25 lbs. mesh sacks, 50 lbs. mesh sacks under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
(2) comments
Hmmm..maybe a conspiracy
Of course. A conspiracy can be found wherever you want to find one. The great onion conspiracy of 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.