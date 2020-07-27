POTHOLES RESERVOIR - Recent samples show toxic blue green algae is present at the Potholes Reservoir.
Blue green algae blooms have been confirmed and sampling taken at the Blythe Public Access and Perch Point shows toxin levels above recreational guidelines, meaning the water is not safe and contact should be avoided, according to the Grant County Health District. Results are pending from a sample taken at the state park boat launch.
The public is advised to avoid all contact with the water, keep pets and livestock away and clean any caught fish well and discard their guts.
The toxins present in the algae can cause serious illness in people, pets and livestock. Symptoms take 30 minutes to 24 hours to appear and include gastrointestinal distress from nausea/vomiting, abdominal pain/distention, whole body weakness, severe thirst, jaundice, a rapid or weak pulse, and rarely shock progressing to death.
The toxic algae remains present in Moses Lake and contact with the water should be avoided.
It's almost like the water from Moses Lake flowed into it.
Might as well swim & fish in a sewer pond.- Wonder what color top water plug would be good for the floaters---- lol!
